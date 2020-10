Seula: Ziemeļkoreja sarīkojusi vērienīgu armijas parādi

epa08733425 South Koreans watch a file image news about the North Korea's apparent military parade in Pyeongchang, at a station in Seoul, South Korea, 10 October 2020. South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said on 10 October 2020 that North Korea apparently held a military parade to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea. EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN

FOTO: EPA/Scanpix