Armēnija: Uguns pārtraukšanas režīms Karabahā pamatā tiek ievērots

Retired police officer Genadiy Avanesyan, 73, searches for belongings in the remains of his house, which is said was destroyed by Azeri shelling, in the city of Stepanakert on October 10, 2020. - Amenia and Azerbaijan traded accusations of new attacks on October 10 in breach of a ceasefire deal to halt nearly two weeks of fierce fighting over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region. (Photo by ARIS MESSINIS / AFP)

FOTO: AFP/SCANPIX