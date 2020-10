Tramps uzrunā atbalstītājus pie Baltā nama

U.S. President Donald Trump removes a protective mask ahead of speaking from the Truman Balcony of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. Trump, making his first public appearance since returning from a three-day hospitalization for Covid-19, is setting the stage for a return to the campaign trail even as questions remain about whether he’s still contagious. Photographer: Erin Scott/Bloomberg Credit: Erin Scott / Pool via CNP/AdMedia//Z-ADMEDIA_adm_101020_TrumpSpeech_CNP_004/2010102122/Credit:CNP/AdMedia/SIPA/2010102123

