P 12.10.2020.
Par jautājumiem, kas skar cilvēktiesības, vispār nevajadzētu lemt tautas nobalsošanā, jo negatīva iznākuma rezultātā varas pārstāvjiem būtu mandāts turpmāk daudzus gadus nerisināt šo problēmu. Saeimas deputāte Marija Golubeva (“Attīstībai/Par!”)
Saeimas deputāte Marija Golubeva (“Attīstībai/Par!”)

Mūžībā devusies "Bonda meitene" - aktrise Margareta Nolana

Margareta Nolana

FOTO: kadrs no filmas

76 gadu vecumā mūžībā devusies britu aktrise, filmas "Goldfinger" Bonda meitene Margareta Nolana (Margaret Nolan), ziņo ārvalstu prese. 

Pasaules slavu aktrise un modele iemantoja 1964. gadā, kad atveidoja ar zeltu apgleznotu sievieti - masieri Dinku britu aģenta Džeimsa Bonda filmā "Goldfinger". Aktrise filmējusies arī grupas "The Beatles" filmā "A Hard Day’s Night Night".

60. un 70. gados viņa filmējusies vairākos populāros seriālos. 

Viņas nesenākā loma ir Edgara Raita (Edgar Wright) filmā "Last Night in Soho", kas pirmizrādi piedzīvos 2021. gada 23. aprīlī.  

Jaunākie raksti

Uz augšu
Back