Beļģija Covid-19 dēļ slēdz kafejnīcas un nosaka komandantstundu

In this Wednesday, June 10, 2020 photo, customers drinks beers at the terrace of the Bar du Matin restaurant in Brussels. Alex Van Tuijn, co-owner of four cafes in Brussels, has found that staying in business during a pandemic can mean sacrificing some of the very things a company is known for. His Bar du Matin, a stalwart in the nightlife in the Belgian capital city, is no longer serving breakfast and lunch despite the fact “matin” is French for “morning.” (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

FOTO: AP/Scanpix