Kalnu Karabahas konfliktā ar raķetēm apšaudītas vairākas Azerbaidžānas pilsētas

A rescue worker walks with a resident looking for relativess at a site hit by a rocket during fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan early on October 17, 2020. - A missile strike levelled several homes in Azerbaijan's second city of Ganja on October 17, with one resident telling AFP he saw seven victims pulled out of the rubble. (Photo by Bulent Kilic / AFP)

FOTO: AFP/SCANPIX