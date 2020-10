Azerbaidžānas otras lielākās pilsētas raķešu apšaudē 12 nogalinātie

epa08751883 Azerbaijan rescuers work on the devastated houses allegedly damaged by recent shelling in Ganja, Azerbaijan, 17 October 2020. Armed clashes erupted on 27 September 2020 in the simmering territorial conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the Nagorno-Karabakh territory along the contact line of the self-proclaimed Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (also known as Artsakh). EPA/AZIZ KARIMOV

FOTO: EPA/Scanpix