Ferrari no modes dizainera piedzen 300 tūkstošus

Dažas Instagram publicētas fotogrāfijas bija pietiekams iemesls, lai Ferrari vērstos tiesā pret dizaineru Filipu Pleinu un caur tiesu no viņa piedzītu 300 tūkstošus eiro. Ferrari advokāti uzskata, ka Pleina fotogrāfijas bojā itāļu zīmola reputāciju un Milānas tiesa šiem prasītāju argumentiem piekrita. Tiesa gan, Plains jau ir paziņojis, ka lēmumu pārsūdzēs.
Filipa Pleina skandalozā fotosesija sociālajos tīklos tika ievietota pirms vairāk nekā diviem gadiem. Vācu dizainers koši zaļo Ferrari 812 Superfast izmantoja kā dekorāciju savas jaunās apavu kolekcijas reklamēšanai.
Ferrari vērsās pie dizainera ar aicinājumu, lai kompromitējošos attēlus izņemt 48 stundu laikā, tomēr Pleins par itāļu ražotāja vēstuli tikai pasmējās.
14 mēnešus pēc prasības iesniegšanas Ferrari panāca sev labvēlīgu tiesas lēmumu: Milānas tiesa nolēma piedzīt no Filipa Pleina 300 tūkstošus eiro. Tāpat modes dizaineram tika uzdots noņemt visas fotogrāfijas ar Ferrari automašīnām no sociālajiem tīkliem un segt ar tiesas procesu un juristu pakalpojumiem saistītos izdevumus 25 tūkstošu eiro apmērā. Pretējā gadījumā no Pleina var piedzīt vēl 10 000 eiro par katru Ferrari kompromitējošu fotoattēlu vai videoklipu.
Atbildot uz to, Filips Pleins savā Instagram kontā ievietoja vēl vienu attēlu, kurā pats redzams pie koši zaļā Ferrari. Tam pievienots ļoti garš paraksts, kurā Pleins skaidro, ka cīņa ar Ferrari nav galā un nākamā tiesas noklausīšanās paredzēta 2021.gada pavasarī. Tāpat Pleins norāda, ka sākotnēji prasības summa bijuši 2 miljoni eiro, turklāt aizvadītajos gados ir iegādājies piecas itāļu zīmola mašīnas. Trīs sev, vienu mammai un vienu tēvam.
Savā ierakstā Pleins arī uzsver, ka izteicis piedāvājumu samaksāt tiesā prasītos 300 000 eiro, ja Ferrari šo summu ziedotu ASV aizturēšanas laikā nogalinātā Džordža Floida trastam. Autoražotājs gan šo piedāvājumu esot noraidījis.
The press recently picked up a decision of an ITALIAN court in which the judge ruled that I should pay 300k EURO damages to FERRARI !! This is by no means a final victory of Ferrari!!!! IMPORTANT: This decision is not a final decision !!! This decision was appealed by me and my lawyers ! The next hearing will take place 2021 in Spring ! I will keep on fighting for my rights !!!! At the same time I want to remind everybody that in the beginning Ferrari was claiming damages for a total of 2 MIO Euro !!!!!!!! I love cars and I still like the brand FERRARI ...I bought over the last years 5 brand new FERRARIS ..3 for myself,one for my mother and just recently another one for my father ..It’s very amusing to me to see how the current management of FERRARI is keep on trying since more than 3 years to achieve their goals ..until now without any success !!!!!!! Instead of wasting your time and money guys you should agree on donating the requested amount together with me for a good cause ! There are so many people in need...I am willing to accept the latest decision and will not appeal against it, if both parties would agree to donate the amount for a good cause !!!!!! Otherwise let’s keep on spending another 1-2 years fighting for a useless cause !!!!! There are many people out there who are in need of help !!!! I already offered to Ferrari to donate the money to the GEORGE FLOYD trust a couple of month ago , but they did not agree ((( I did a donation in any case without Ferraris agreement and I will keep on donating money to people in need ! I truly believe that the attitude of the current management is going to cause more damages to the brand than it is actually helping...think about it and call me if you want to do something good for other people !!!! 🏎🏎🏎🏎🏎🏎💨💨💨 PS: maybe your management should put the same energy in trying to win in the FORMULA 1 again ! You are burning all that money for nothing 😂 SUCCESS IS MADE BY PEOPLE ...OBVIOUSLY YOU DONT HAVE THE RIGHT PEOPLE RIGHT NOW IN YOUR MANAGEMENT TO DELIVER THE SUCCESS NEEDED TO BE ON TOP!!!! 👋 @ferrari 😘😘❤️❤️WITH LOVE AND DEVOTION FROM ONE OF YOUR MOST LOYAL COSTUMERS ❤️❤️❤️SINCERELY PHILIPP PATRICK HANNES PLEIN