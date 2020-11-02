Ferrari no modes dizainera piedzen 300 tūkstošus

View this post on Instagram

The press recently picked up a decision of an ITALIAN court in which the judge ruled that I should pay 300k EURO damages to FERRARI !! This is by no means a final victory of Ferrari!!!! IMPORTANT: This decision is not a final decision !!! This decision was appealed by me and my lawyers ! The next hearing will take place 2021 in Spring ! I will keep on fighting for my rights !!!! At the same time I want to remind everybody that in the beginning Ferrari was claiming damages for a total of 2 MIO Euro !!!!!!!! I love cars and I still like the brand FERRARI ...I bought over the last years 5 brand new FERRARIS ..3 for myself,one for my mother and just recently another one for my father ..It’s very amusing to me to see how the current management of FERRARI is keep on trying since more than 3 years to achieve their goals ..until now without any success !!!!!!! Instead of wasting your time and money guys you should agree on donating the requested amount together with me for a good cause ! There are so many people in need...I am willing to accept the latest decision and will not appeal against it, if both parties would agree to donate the amount for a good cause !!!!!! Otherwise let’s keep on spending another 1-2 years fighting for a useless cause !!!!! There are many people out there who are in need of help !!!! I already offered to Ferrari to donate the money to the GEORGE FLOYD trust a couple of month ago , but they did not agree ((( I did a donation in any case without Ferraris agreement and I will keep on donating money to people in need ! I truly believe that the attitude of the current management is going to cause more damages to the brand than it is actually helping...think about it and call me if you want to do something good for other people !!!! 🏎🏎🏎🏎🏎🏎💨💨💨 PS: maybe your management should put the same energy in trying to win in the FORMULA 1 again ! You are burning all that money for nothing 😂 SUCCESS IS MADE BY PEOPLE ...OBVIOUSLY YOU DONT HAVE THE RIGHT PEOPLE RIGHT NOW IN YOUR MANAGEMENT TO DELIVER THE SUCCESS NEEDED TO BE ON TOP!!!! 👋 @ferrari 😘😘❤️❤️WITH LOVE AND DEVOTION FROM ONE OF YOUR MOST LOYAL COSTUMERS ❤️❤️❤️SINCERELY PHILIPP PATRICK HANNES PLEIN