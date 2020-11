Mirs svin pirmo uzvaru MotoGP klasē un kopvērtējumā iekrāj lielāku pārsvaru

Race winner Suzuki Ecstar's Spanish rider Joan Mir (C) celebrates on the podium with Suzuki Ecstar's Spanish rider Alex Rins (L) and Red Bull KTM Factory Racing's Spanish rider Pol Espargaro after the MotoGP race of the European Grand Prix at the Ricardo Tormo circuit in Valencia on November 8, 2020. (Photo by JOSE JORDAN / AFP)

