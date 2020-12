Ķīnas zonde sekmīgi nolaidusies uz Mēness

epaselect epa08838329 People watch a Long March 5 rocket carrying the Chang'e-5 lunar probe launching from the Wenchang Space Center in Wenchang, Hainan Island, China, 24 November 2020. China launched a mission to the Moon with an unmanned spacecraft on 24 November 2020 to bring back lunar rocks, the first country to attempt to retrieve material from the Moon in decades. EPA/STR CHINA OUT

FOTO: STR/EPA