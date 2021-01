Tuvojas lielais animācijas notikums. "Ērviga un Ragana"

Erica may be an orphan, but her past is nothing short of magical... ✨



EARWIG AND THE WITCH from Goro Miyazaki and Studio #Ghibli

🎸 See Kacey Musgraves as Earwig's mother when #EarwigMovie opens in select theaters on Feb. 3 and hits @HBOMax on Feb. 5!

💄 https://t.co/mv7KsjJBCQ pic.twitter.com/qKVZxb4nYP