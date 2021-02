ASV austrumus pārsteidz spēcīga sniega vētra

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 01: People walk along a snow covered sidewalk in the Midwood neighborhood of Brooklyn on February 01, 2021 in New York City. NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio declared a State of Emergency as a Nor'Easter is expected to bring blizzard-like conditions with up to 18 inches of snow into the city. MTA officials announced that starting at 2 P.M. Monday afternoon, above-ground subway service would be suspended. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY == FOTO: Michael M. Santiago / AFP