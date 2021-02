Tūkstošiem cilvēku Mjanmā protestē pret armijas sarīkoto valsts apvērsumu

epa08993040 Myanmar people living in Japan hold placards and shout slogans during a protest against the military coup outside Myanmar's Embassy in Tokyo, Japan, 07 February 2021. More than 5,000 people participated in the protest, a Myanmar residents group leader said. Myanmar's military seized power and declared a state of emergency for one year after arresting State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi and Myanmar president Win Myint in an early morning raid on 01 February, following increasing tension over the result of last November's parliamentary elections. EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA FOTO: KIMIMASA MAYAMA / EPA