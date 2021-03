Raidījums "Aizliegtais paņēmiens" pēta, cik reāla ir ceļošana pandēmijas laikā

Police controls drivers on a road in Lapinjärvi, Finland, on April 6, 2020 as the Finnish army has set up roadblocks on all routes that connect Helsinki (Uusimaa region) with the rest of the country to prevent people from travelling and spreading the novel coronavirus. (Photo by Heikki Saukkomaa / Lehtikuva / AFP) / Finland OUT FOTO: HEIKKI SAUKKOMAA/AFP