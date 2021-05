Latvija saņēmusi līdz šim lielāko "Pfizer/BioNTech" vakcīnu piegādi - teju 80 000 devu

(FILES) This file illustration photo taken on November 17, 2020 shows a drop from a syringe with a flag of the European Union reflected in it on November 17, 2020. The European Union's medicines regulator said on January 28, 2021 it was now recommending medics leave three weeks between doses of the Pfizer/BionTech coronavirus vaccine -- rather than at least three weeks. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) FOTO: JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP