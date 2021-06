EK sāk izmeklēšanu pret "Google"

FILE - In this Nov. 12, 2015, file photo, a man walks past a building on the Google campus in Mountain View, Calif. Google said Wednesday, May 11, 2016, that it will ban ads from payday lenders, calling the industry “deceptive” and “harmful.” Google said it will no longer allow ads for loans due within 60 days and will also ban ads for loans where the interest rate is 36 percent or higher. The ban is effective July 13. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File) FOTO: Jeff Chiu/AP