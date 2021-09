Krievijas drošības spēki aizturējuši vairāk nekā 50 Krimas tatārus

Crimean Tatars light candles during a memorial ceremony marking the 70th anniversary of the deportation of Tatars from Crimea in Kiev on May 17, 2014. Crimea's Tatars commemorates on weekend 70 years since their deportation by Stalin, a major day of mourning that this year will be marked amid tensions over Moscow's annexation of the peninsula. Local authorities have not granted permission for the usual gathering on the main square in Simferopol and the local government announced today it was banning all public gatherings until June 6 "to eliminate possible provocations by extremists". AFP PHOTO/ SERGEI SUPINSKY FOTO: SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP