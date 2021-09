"Pfizer"/"BioNTech" lūgs apstiprinājumu vakcīnām, kas paredzētas bērniem no 5 gadu vecuma

FILE PHOTO: Oliver Ortega, 13, receives the second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech "Comirnaty" vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as his twin-brother Aitor waits his turn next to him, during a vaccination rollout for minors between 12 and 17 years old, ahead of the start of the school year, at a vaccination centre in Ronda, Spain September 1, 2021. REUTERS/Jon Nazca/File Photo FOTO: JON NAZCA