Vēl 35 cilvēki nelikumīgi centušies šķērsot Latvijas robežu

epa09493122 A soldier of Latvian National Armed Forces (NAF) patrols along a new barbed wire fence, donated by the Slovenian Ministry of Defense, on the state border with Belarus in Kraslava region, Latvia, 28 September 2021. This fence will cover the most critical border areas. Since August 10, a total of about 850 people have been reportedly deterred from crossing the state border illegally. According to the officials of Latvia, Lithuania and Poland, the pressure of migrants on the border is organized by Belarus. EPA/VALDA KALNINA FOTO: Valda Kalnina