Čehija pārtrauc izsniegt vīzas Krievijas pilsoņiem

epa09608582 New Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala, the leader of the Civic Democratic Party (ODS) talks to journalists after being appointed by Czech President Milos Zeman at the Lany chateau, near Prague, Czech Republic, 28 November 2021. Czech President Zeman, who recently tested positive for the coronavirus and must isolate, has sworn in Petr Fiala as the country's new prime minister following last month's parliamentary election. EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK FOTO: Martin Divisek