Teksta tiešraide ⟩ NATO neplāno slēgt Ukrainas gaisa telpu; okupanti koncentrējas uz Kijevas un Harkivas aplenkšanu

TOPSHOT - A view of damaged building after the shelling is said by Russian forces in Ukraine's second-biggest city of Kharkiv on March 3, 2022. - Ukraine and Russia agreed to create humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians on March 3, in a second round of talks since Moscow invaded last week, negotiators on both sides said. (Photo by Sergey BOBOK / AFP) FOTO: SERGEY BOBOK