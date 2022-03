The reception department of the Central City Hospital of Izium (Kharkiv region) was destroyed.



Video of Deputy Mayor Volodymyr Matsokin.



Save your future, #Europe. #StopPutin or you will be next!@EmmanuelMacron @vonderleyen @eucopresident @EP_Edinburgh @EU_Commission @NATO pic.twitter.com/1K3yHrMDCf