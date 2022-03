Notiek sarunas par Krievijas TV kanāla "Doždj" raidīšanu no Rīgas

Journalists chat in the offices of independent Russian news channel Dozhd (TV Rain) after a news conference in Moscow February 4, 2014. The Russian television station that made its name covering massive street protests against President Vladimir Putin has been taken off the air by three television providers in a move the channel's chief said was censorship. Dozhd (TV Rain), an independent-minded television station with a strong online presence, has aired aggressive reporting critical of Russian authorities and even-handed broadcasts on Ukraine's anti-government protests. Picture taken February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva (RUSSIA - Tags: POLITICS MEDIA) FOTO: TATYANA MAKEYEVA / REUTERS