Ukrainā karā nodarītie postījumi lēšami 100 miljardu dolāru apmērā

TOPSHOT - This picture shows an apartment building destroyed after shelling the day before in Ukraine's second-biggest city of Kharkiv on March 8, 2022. - The number of people fleeing the war flooding across Ukraine's borders to escape towns devastated by shelling and air strikes passed two million, in Europe's fastest-growing refugee crisis since World War II, according to the United Nations. (Photo by Sergey BOBOK / AFP) FOTO: SERGEY BOBOK