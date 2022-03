Teksta tiešraide ⟩ Ķīna pirmoreiz nosauc iebrukumu Ukrainā par karu

People stand with their luggage as they wait to board buses transporting them further in Poland or abroad from the temporary shelter for refugees located in a former shopping center between the Ukrainian border and the Polish city of Przemysl, in Poland, on March 08, 2022. (Photo by Louisa GOULIAMAKI / AFP) FOTO: Louisa GOULIAMAKI