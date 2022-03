"Bellingcat" apkopojusi pierādījumus par kasešu bumbu izmantošanu Krievijas iebrukumā Ukrainā

DONETSK, DONETSK PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC, RUSSIA - FEBRUARY 22, 2022: Vehicles carrying Russian flags are pictured in central Donetsk as city residents celebrate the recognition of the Donetsk People's Republic by Russia. The heads of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics asked Russian President Putin to recognize the republics' independence on February 21, 2022. The Russian president signed decrees recognizing independence of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics and friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance agreements with the heads of the republics on February 21, 2022. Alexander Ryumin/TASS FOTO: Alexander Ryumin