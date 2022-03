Lietuvā jau reģistrēti aptuveni 10 000 Ukrainas kara bēgļi

A girl plays a an infant in a temporary shelter hosting the Ukrainian refugees located in a former shopping center near the city of Przemysl, on March 08, 2022. - More than two million people have fled Ukraine since Russia launched its full-scale invasion less than two weeks ago, the United Nations said on March 08, 2022. Poland alone has received nearly half of all those fleeing Ukraine, with figures dated March 08, 2022showing that 1.2 million had crossed into the country in the past 13 days. (Photo by Louisa GOULIAMAKI / AFP) FOTO: Louisa GOULIAMAKI