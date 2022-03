Krievija aizvien cenšas slēpt patieso bojāgājušo skaitu - Kremlis atzīst, ka Ukrainā kritis tikai 1351 okupantu karavīrs

See SWNS story SWBRairbase. The Russian-held Kherson International Airport and Air Base in Ukraine has been attacked by Ukrainian forces, according to a satellite image. Dated Tuesday (15 Mar), the image, produced by satellite surveillance company Planet Labs PBC, appears to show large plumes of black smoke rising from destroyed helicopters and other assets. The airport, which was home to the 11th Separate Army Aviation Regiment of the Ukrainian Army Aviation, had been captured by Russian forces during on 2 March. FOTO: Planet Labs PBC / SWNS