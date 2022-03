Kariņš: Putina režīms apdraud visu demokrātisko Eiropu

epaselect epa09838345 Ukrainian firefighters and security teams at the scene of a building hit by Russian missiles in Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 20 March 2022. On 24 February Russian troops had entered Ukrainian territory in what the Russian president declared a 'special military operation', resulting in fighting and destruction in the country, a huge flow of refugees, and multiple sanctions against Russia. EPA/ATEF SAFADI FOTO: ATEF SAFADI