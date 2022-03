Aktuātais frontē ⟩ ANO Bērnu fonds: Ukrainu pametuši vairāk nekā divi miljoni bērnu

A mother and her four children from Ukraine wait aboard a ferry going to Romania at the border point Isaccea-Orlovka between Romania and Ukraine, in Isaccea March 8, 2022. - More than two million people have fled Ukraine since Russia launched its full-scale invasion less than two weeks ago, the United Nations said on March 8, 2022. (Photo by Daniel MIHAILESCU / AFP) FOTO: DANIEL MIHAILESCU