Britu izlūkdienests: Krievija pārsviež karaspēku un "vāgneriešus" uz Ukrainas austrumiem

BUCHA,UKRAINE-APRIL 3: Volunteers collect the bodies of 8 civilian men, two had their hands bonded together behind their backs , and place them in body bags in Bucha, Ukraine on April 3,2022. A Ukrainian police commander said that the victims were tortured and executed by Russian forces. (Photo by Heidi Levine Sipa Press).//LEVINE_sipa.04049/2204040922 FOTO: Heidi Levine/SIPA