Aktuālais frontē ⟩ Krievija gatavojas uzbrukumam Ukrainas austrumos

Warning, sensitive photos

Several incinerated bodies of civilians, incl 1 child, were found in the cellar of a house in Husarovka village (Kharkiv Obl) after it was liberated from Russian occupation. 🇷🇺s did this deliberately, as no houses burned



📷Sergei Loiko#RussianWarCrimes pic.twitter.com/ACeIsDWp2e