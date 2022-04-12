Krievijas autosportists Severjuhins saņem sodu par nacistu sveiciena žestu
#Russian driver Artyom Severyukhin, competing under the Italian flag at the #European Junior Karting Championship, showed a #Nazi salute at the awards ceremony.— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) April 11, 2022
He competing under the #Italian flag because of the sanctions imposed on #Russia. pic.twitter.com/q4wOGHPsvR
Zviedrijas autosporta komanda "Ward Racing" pārtrauks līgumu ar Krievijas autosportistu Artjomu Severjuhinu par nacistu sveiciena žestu uz goda pjedestāla, bet Starptautiskā Automobiļu federācija (FIA) sāks izmeklēšanu pret viņu.