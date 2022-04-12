O 12.04.2022.
Pēc diviem pandēmijas gadiem daļa cilvēku bija emocionāli atguvušies un pielāgojušies Covid-19 apstākļiem, kamēr citi joprojām iestrēguši trauksmes un neziņas spīlēs, tādēļ dažiem Krievijas karš Ukrainā radījis dubultsmagus apstākļus. Marta Krīgere/TVNET
Marta Krīgere/TVNET

Krievijas autosportists Severjuhins saņem sodu par nacistu sveiciena žestu

Zviedrijas autosporta komanda "Ward Racing" pārtrauks līgumu ar Krievijas autosportistu Artjomu Severjuhinu par nacistu sveiciena žestu uz goda pjedestāla, bet Starptautiskā Automobiļu federācija (FIA) sāks izmeklēšanu pret viņu.

15 gadus vecais Severjuhins, kurš sacensībās piedalās zem Itālijas karoga, jo FIA ir aizliegusi savās sacensībās startēt Krievijas sportistiem, pēc uzvaras pirmajā Eiropas čempionāta posmā uz goda pjedestāla parādīja žestu, kas bija līdzīgs nacistu sveicienam.

FIA, reaģējot uz notikušo, pirmdien paziņoja, ka nekavējoties ir sākta izmeklēšana pret Severjuhinu par nepieņemamo žestu.

Savukārt viņa pārstāvētā komanda paziņoja par sportista atlaišanu no vienības.

""Ward Racing" izjūt kaunu par pilota rīcību," Zviedrijas komanda rakstīja vietnē "Instagram". "Ņemot vērā notikušo, vienība neredz iespēju turpināt sadarbību ar Severjuhinu un pārtrauks līgumsaistības ar sportistu."

Severjuhins vēlāk savā "Instagram" kontā atvainojās par savu rīcību, attaisnojoties, ka nebija to tā domājis un nacismu nekad nav atbalstījis.

Jaunākie raksti

Uz augšu
Back