Aktuālais frontē ⟩ Ukrainas Nacionālās drošības padome: okupanti Krievijā pierobežas teritorijā plāno sarīkot vairākus teroraktus

Relatives stand by a body of a civilian killed in a Russian air raid at the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine war is being recovered, in Borodyanka close to Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Apr. 9, 2022. Borodyanka was occupied by the Russian troops and freed in a month by the Ukrainian army, allowing emergency workers to search civilian bodies under the ruins. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) FOTO: Efrem Lukatsky