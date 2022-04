Makrons taisnojas par izteikumiem, kuros aicinājis neizmantot vārdu "genocīds"

epa09887828 Bodies are exhumed and removed from the mass grave near the St. Andrew and All Saints Church in Bucha city of Kyiv (Kiev) area, Ukraine, 13 April 2022. Forensic investigators began exhuming a mass grave in Bucha containing more than 410 bodies of civilians, according to Ukrainian officials. The UN Human Rights Council has decided to launch an investigation into the violations committed after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Ukrainian Parliament reported. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February resulting in fighting and destruction in the country and triggering a series of severe economic sanctions on Russia by Western countries. EPA/OLEG PETRASYUK FOTO: OLEG PETRASYUK