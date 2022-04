Krievijas karavīri vētras dēļ nespēja evakuēt kreisera "Moskva" komandu, apgalvo Kijiva

(220415) -- MOSCOW, April 15, 2022 (Xinhua) -- File photo taken on Dec. 17, 2015 shows the Moskva missile cruiser near the Tartus port of Syria. Russia said on April 14, 2022 that the flagship of its Black Sea Fleet, the Moskva missile cruiser, sank in stormy seas when it was being tugged to a port after having been damaged in a blast. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiye) - Zhang Jiye -//CHINENOUVELLE_sipa.1297/2204150823 FOTO: CHINE NOUVELLE/SIPA