Aktuālais frontē ⟩ Krievija turpina uzbrukt Donbasā; Kijivas apgabalā atrasto civiliedzīvotāju līķu skaits sasniedzis 1202

This mural was painted on the wall of the Military Academy of🇱🇹in Vilnius by an artist Linas Kaziulionis

It was inspired by a📷by Andriy Andriyenko, which captures a moment of farewell of🇺🇦border guard Vitaliy and his wife at Kramatorsk railway station https://t.co/juApw7Vpwr pic.twitter.com/5GWIt3XAuw