Krievijas karaspēka uzbrukumos Ukrainā nogalināti vismaz 382 bērni

June 23, 2022, Chernihiv, Chernihiv, Ukraine: Children play in front of a school destroyed by Russian forces. From February 24, 2022, during the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine, the city was under siege by the Russian Armed Forces. On April 5, 2022 Governor of Chernihiv Oblast stated that the Russian military has left Chernihiv Oblast. (Credit Image: © Michal Burza/ZUMA Press Wire)

