July 26, 2019, Liupanshui, Guizhou, China: Rescuers transfer the body of a victim at a landslide site at Pingdi Village in Shuicheng County of Liupanshui City. As of 1 p.m. on Friday, 24 people were confirmed dead and 27 others remained missing after a landslide hit southwest China's Guizhou Province late Tuesday. (Credit Image: © Tao Liang/Xinhua via ZUMA Wire)

Foto: Tao Liang / ZUMAPRESS.com