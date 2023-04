Ukraina: Krievijas dzīvā spēka zaudējumi sasniedz 177 680 karavīrus

The total combat losses of ruzzist enemy in Ukraine from 24.02.22 to 08.04.23 were approximately:

personnel ‒about 177680 (+570) liquidated

tanks ‒ 3636 (+3)

APV ‒ 7020 (+4)

artillery systems – 2727 (+5)

MLRS – 533 (+0)

Anti-aircraft warfare systems ‒ 282 (+1)

aircraft – 307 (+1) pic.twitter.com/1KV887ogYH