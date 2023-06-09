Pk, 9.06.2023.
Voroņežā nogāzies bezpilota lidaparāts

LETA/BBC
Ilustratīvs attēls
Ilustratīvs attēls Foto: AFP/SCANPIX

Krievijas dienvidrietumu pilsētā Voroņežā nogāzies bezpilota lidaparāts, paziņojis Voroņežas apgabala gubernators Aleksandrs Gusevs.

Notikuma vietā strādā speciālie dienesti.

Gusevs sacīja, ka incidentā cietuši vismaz trīs cilvēki.

"Telegram" kanāli ziņo, ka ar sprāgstvielām aprīkots drons ietriecies daudzdzīvokļu mājā.

Sociālajos tīklos izliktos video redzams, kā drons ietriecas daudzdzīvokļu mājas vidusdaļā un eksplodē.

 

