Krievijas dienvidrietumu pilsētā Voroņežā nogāzies bezpilota lidaparāts, paziņojis Voroņežas apgabala gubernators Aleksandrs Gusevs.
Notikuma vietā strādā speciālie dienesti.
Gusevs sacīja, ka incidentā cietuši vismaz trīs cilvēki.
"Telegram" kanāli ziņo, ka ar sprāgstvielām aprīkots drons ietriecies daudzdzīvokļu mājā.
Sociālajos tīklos izliktos video redzams, kā drons ietriecas daudzdzīvokļu mājas vidusdaļā un eksplodē.
#Russia A drone allegedly fell down in Voronezh. As a result, the facade of one of a residential building was seriously damaged. The authorities of the region report that two people were injured. pic.twitter.com/GETsEkVuZi— Hanna Liubakova (@HannaLiubakova) June 9, 2023
A Ukrainian Drone has reported Struck a High-Rise Residential Building in the Western Russian City of Voronezh after it was claimed to have been “Disabled” by Electronic Warfare Systems as it approached an Aircraft Factory in the City; Local Officials have stated that at least 3… pic.twitter.com/FZUNBihawJ— OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) June 9, 2023