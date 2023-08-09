T, 9.08.2023.
VIDEO ⟩ Okupantu raķetes triecienā Zaporižjā divi bojāgājušie

TVNET/LETA
Uzbrukums Zaporižjā
Uzbrukums Zaporižjā Foto: Ekrānuzņēmums no Twitter ieraksta

Okupantu karaspēka raķetes triecienā Zaporižjā trešdien dzīvību zaudējuši divi cilvēki, ziņoja Ukrainas iekšlietu ministrs Ihors Klimenko.

Atbilstoši provizoriskajai informācijai trieciens veikts ar raķeti "Iskander", platformā "Telegram" paziņoja Ukrainas prezidenta biroja vadītājs Andrijs Jermaks.

Triecienā plisētas Ševčenko rajonā cietusi Pētera un Pāvila baznīca, kā arī tai tuvumā esošais tirdzniecības centrs, redzams fotogrāfijās un video no notikuma vietas.

