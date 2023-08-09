VIDEO ⟩ Okupantu raķetes triecienā Zaporižjā divi bojāgājušie

Okupantu karaspēka raķetes triecienā Zaporižjā trešdien dzīvību zaudējuši divi cilvēki, ziņoja Ukrainas iekšlietu ministrs Ihors Klimenko.
Atbilstoši provizoriskajai informācijai trieciens veikts ar raķeti "Iskander", platformā "Telegram" paziņoja Ukrainas prezidenta biroja vadītājs Andrijs Jermaks.
Another missile attack by russian terrorists on the civil infrastructure of Zaporizhzhia. A church, shops, and a high-rise apartment building were destroyed.— Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) August 9, 2023
Once again, they deliberately hit a peaceful city without any military value, only to compensate for their own defeats. As… pic.twitter.com/kuh7Q4SEgW
Triecienā plisētas Ševčenko rajonā cietusi Pētera un Pāvila baznīca, kā arī tai tuvumā esošais tirdzniecības centrs, redzams fotogrāfijās un video no notikuma vietas.
At least three killed and seven injured in Zaporizhzhia. One more terrorist attack, that Russia is very proud of. pic.twitter.com/FF9Iiw94D1— Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) August 9, 2023