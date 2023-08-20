Sv, 20.08.2023.
Foto ⟩ Zelenskis ieradies vizītē Nīderlandē

TVNET
Foto: AFP/SCANPIX

Ukrainas prezidents Volodimirs Zelenskis kopā ar sievu Oļenu un amatpersonu delegāciju ir ieradies vizītē Nīderlandē. Ukrainas prezidentam militārajā bāzē Eindhovenā paredzētas sarunas ar aizejošo premjerministru Marku Riti.

Zelenska lidmašīna nolaidās Nīderlandes Gaisa spēku bāzē Eindhovenē ap plkst.12 pēc Latvijas laika.

Galvenais jautājums ir F-16 Ukrainai, lai aizsargātu mūsu tautu no Krievijas terora. Darba kārtībā ir arī Pasaules miera samits, miera formula un teroristiskās valsts saukšana pie atbildības," sacīja Zelenskis.

Dienu iepriekš Ukrainas prezidents ar kundzi viesojās Zviedrijā. Viena no sarunu tēmām esot bijusi vieglo tanku "CV90" kopīga ražošana. Turklāt ir ukraiņu piloti sākuši izmēģīnājuma lidojumus ar zviedru iznīcinātājiem "Gripen".

