Foto ⟩ Zelenskis ieradies vizītē Nīderlandē

Ukrainas prezidents Volodimirs Zelenskis kopā ar sievu Oļenu un amatpersonu delegāciju ir ieradies vizītē Nīderlandē. Ukrainas prezidentam militārajā bāzē Eindhovenā paredzētas sarunas ar aizejošo premjerministru Marku Riti.
Zelenska lidmašīna nolaidās Nīderlandes Gaisa spēku bāzē Eindhovenē ap plkst.12 pēc Latvijas laika.
Galvenais jautājums ir F-16 Ukrainai, lai aizsargātu mūsu tautu no Krievijas terora. Darba kārtībā ir arī Pasaules miera samits, miera formula un teroristiskās valsts saukšana pie atbildības," sacīja Zelenskis.
🇳🇱President #Zelensky together with the First Lady and his team arrived in the Netherlands.— KyivPost (@KyivPost) August 20, 2023
"There will be focused talks with Mark #Rutte. Key topic: F-16s for Ukraine, to protect our people. The Global Peace Summit, #PeaceFormula, and justice for Russian crimes will all be on… pic.twitter.com/Xrbxu5Nz9D
Quite a view:— (((Tendar))) (@Tendar) August 20, 2023
President Zelenskyy walking with Dutch Prime Minister Rutte next to a Dutch F-16 at an Airbase near Eindhoven.
9 years after the mass murder of MH-17 the Netherlands can finally respond in kind to the Russian perpetrators.#Ukraine #Netherlands pic.twitter.com/waWKqi4mZf
Olena @ZelenskaUA and I arrived in the Netherlands with the team.— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) August 20, 2023
There will be focused talks with @MinPres. Key topic: F-16s for Ukraine, to protect our people from Russian terror.
The Global Peace Summit, #PeaceFormula, and justice for Russian crimes will all be on agenda.
Dienu iepriekš Ukrainas prezidents ar kundzi viesojās Zviedrijā. Viena no sarunu tēmām esot bijusi vieglo tanku "CV90" kopīga ražošana. Turklāt ir ukraiņu piloti sākuši izmēģīnājuma lidojumus ar zviedru iznīcinātājiem "Gripen".