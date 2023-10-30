P, 30.10.2023.
Laika ziņas
Horoskopi
Komanda
Reklāma
Noteikumi
Par Klik
RUS
Meklēt

Video ⟩ Izraēlas armija sauszemes operācijas laikā atbrīvojusi savu kareivi no "Hamās" gūsta

TVNET/LETA
Facebook LinkedIn Draugiem X
Comments
Foto: Israel Defense Forces/Twitter

Izraēlas armijas sauszemes operācijas laikā Gazas joslā atbrīvota Izraēlas kareive Ori Megidiša, kuru palestīniešu grupējuma "Hamās" kaujinieki nolaupīja 7.oktobrī, pirmdien paziņojusi armija.

Operācija notika pagājušajā naktī, atklāja armija.

"Kareivei tika veikta medicīniskā pārbaude, viņa jūtas labi un ir satikusies ar savu ģimeni," teikts armijas paziņojumā.

Izraēlas premjerministra Benjamina Netanjahu birojs publicēja fotogrāfiju, kurā Megidiša redzama kopā ar ģimenes locekļiem.

Facebook LinkedIn Draugiem X
Comments

Tēmas

Aktuālais šodien
Jaunākās ziņas
Svarīgākais