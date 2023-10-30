Video ⟩ Izraēlas armija sauszemes operācijas laikā atbrīvojusi savu kareivi no "Hamās" gūsta

Izraēlas armijas sauszemes operācijas laikā Gazas joslā atbrīvota Izraēlas kareive Ori Megidiša, kuru palestīniešu grupējuma "Hamās" kaujinieki nolaupīja 7.oktobrī, pirmdien paziņojusi armija.
Operācija notika pagājušajā naktī, atklāja armija.
"Kareivei tika veikta medicīniskā pārbaude, viņa jūtas labi un ir satikusies ar savu ģimeni," teikts armijas paziņojumā.
Izraēlas premjerministra Benjamina Netanjahu birojs publicēja fotogrāfiju, kurā Megidiša redzama kopā ar ģimenes locekļiem.