Orenburgā sadegusi militārā transporta lidmašīna Tu-134

On the night of 12-13 Oct 2024, 🇺🇦 military intelligence HUR recorded burning Tu-134 aircraft in Orenburg in Russia. 🔥

It belonged to 🇷🇺 117 Military Transport Aviation Regiment.@JanR210 comment: In 🇷🇺 Air Force ORBAT there is 117 Air Electronic Warfare Regiment. pic.twitter.com/0In5nfOZIj