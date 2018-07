"Terminators" izrēķinās ar limuzīnu

Arnold Schwarzenegger releases a photo on Instagram with the following caption: "This morning on Good Morning America, Chef Andre Rush - the chef you\u2019ve heard about with biceps that put all of us to shame - nominated me to #Flex4Forces. Thank you to Chef Rush and all of our real action heroes who make this country great.". Photo Credit: Instagram *** No USA Distribution *** For Editorial Use Only *** Not to be Published in Books or Photo Books *** Please note: Fees charged by the agency are for the agency’s services only, and do not, nor are they intended to, convey to the user any ownership of Copyright or License in the material. The agency does not claim any ownership including but not limited to Copyright or License in the attached material. By publishing this material you expressly agree to indemnify and to hold the agency and its directors, shareholders and employees harmless from any loss, claims, damages, demands, expenses (including legal fees), or any causes of action or allegation against the agency arising out of or connected in any way with publication of the material.

FOTO: Instagram / Instagram