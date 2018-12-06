Ieskats aktrises Prijankas Čopras un dziedātāja Nika Džonasa absurdi greznajās kāzās

Pasaulslavenā indiešu aktrise Prijanka Čopra (36) un amerikāņu dziedātājs Niks Džonass (26) Indijā 1. decembrī mija gredzenus atbilstoši kristiešu, bet 2. decembrī - hinduistu tradīcijām.
Pirmajā kāzu ceremonijā Čopra pie altāra ieradās ar apmēram 22 metrus garu dizainera Ralfa Lorēna plīvuru, savukārt otrajā bija tērpusies koši sarkanā Indijai tradicionālā kāzu tērpā. Protams, iestūrēšana laulības ostā tika bagātīgi svinēta gan pirms, gan pēc ceremonijām.
One of the most special things that our relationship has given us is a merging of families who love and respect each other's faiths and cultures. And so planning our wedding with an amalgamation of both was so so amazing. An important part of the pre wedding rituals for the girl in an Indian wedding is the Mehendi. Once again we made it our own and it was an afternoon that kicked off the celebrations in the way we both dreamed. @nickjonas
It all began as a fierce song & dance competition between the families but ended, as always, as a huge celebration of love. Nick and I were looking forward to the Sangeet (musical evening), another pre wedding ritual.. and to see what each side had put together. And what a performance it was. Each family telling our stories through song and dance, filled with lots of laughter and love. We were both filled with gratitude for the effort, the love and the laughter and will carry the memories of this special evening for the rest of our lives. It is an amazing start to a lifetime of togetherness for our families and friends...#grateful @nickjonas 📹/📷: @calebjordanlee @josevilla @josephradhik
Kādā intervijā Džonass un Prijanka atklājuši, ka sākuši sarakstīties 2016. gada septembrī. Kā zināms, pāris pirmo reizi kopā oficiāli izgāja sabiedrībā 2017. gada maijā, bet jau šā gada jūlijā paziņoja par saderināšanos.