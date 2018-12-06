C 6.12.2018.
  • Ieskats aktrises Prijankas Čopras un dziedātāja Nika Džonasa absurdi greznajās kāzās

Ieskats aktrises Prijankas Čopras un dziedātāja Nika Džonasa absurdi greznajās kāzās

FOTO: AFP/SCANPIX

Pasaulslavenā indiešu aktrise Prijanka Čopra (36) un amerikāņu dziedātājs Niks Džonass (26) Indijā 1. decembrī mija gredzenus atbilstoši kristiešu, bet 2. decembrī - hinduistu tradīcijām.

Pirmajā kāzu ceremonijā Čopra pie altāra ieradās ar apmēram 22 metrus garu dizainera Ralfa Lorēna plīvuru, savukārt otrajā bija tērpusies koši sarkanā Indijai tradicionālā kāzu tērpā. Protams, iestūrēšana laulības ostā tika bagātīgi svinēta gan pirms, gan pēc ceremonijām.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

And forever starts now... ❤️ @nickjonas

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Once upon a fairytale... @nickjonas Link in bio @people

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

And forever starts now... ❤️ @nickjonas

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy thanksgiving.. family.. forever..

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

It all began as a fierce song & dance competition between the families but ended, as always, as a huge celebration of love.  Nick and I were looking forward to the Sangeet (musical evening), another pre wedding ritual.. and to see what each side had put together. And what a performance it was. Each family telling our stories through song and dance, filled with lots of laughter and love. We were both filled with gratitude for the effort, the love and the laughter and will carry the memories of this special evening for the rest of our lives. It is an amazing start to a lifetime of togetherness for our families and friends...#grateful @nickjonas 📹/📷: @calebjordanlee @josevilla @josephradhik

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on

Kādā intervijā Džonass un Prijanka atklājuši, ka sākuši sarakstīties 2016. gada septembrī. Kā zināms, pāris pirmo reizi kopā oficiāli izgāja sabiedrībā 2017. gada maijā, bet jau šā gada jūlijā paziņoja par saderināšanos.

