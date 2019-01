Madonna satrauc sava talanta pielūdzējus ar nedabīgi lielu pēcpusi

Desperately Seeking No Ones Approval..................😂. And Entitled to Free Agency Over My Body Like Everyone Else!! Thank you 2019 🎉🎉🎉! Its Going to Be an amazing Year!! 🔥🔥🔥! #2019 #freedom #respect #nofear #nodiscrimination

A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Jan 3, 2019 at 1:18pm PST