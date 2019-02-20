Slavenības sēro par Karla Lāgerfelda nāvi

19. februārī 85 gadu vecumā mūžībā devās starptautisku slavu un atzinību saņēmušais modes mākslinieks Karls Lāgerfelds. Vācijā dzimušais Lāgerfelds bija mākslinieciskais vadītājs trim zīmoliem - Itālijas "Fendi", Francijas "Chanel", kā arī paša vārdā nosauktajam zīmolam, kuru atzinīgi novērtējušas slavenības visā pasaulē. Ļaudis visā pasaulē sēro par mūžībā aizsaukto Lāgerfeldu, un arī slavenības dalījušās savās atmiņās par modes mākslinieku.
You bought so much beauty, style and grace to this world. Karl, you will forever be a true legend, an icon, an inspiration. It was such a thrill and a pleasure to have met you, to have worked with you, and to have experienced the amazing times when you would photograph my girls for your beautiful campaigns. There will never be another like you, my dear friend, and you will be truly missed. 💔#KarlLagerfeld @karllagerfeld
Nothing feels right today..at a loss for words and so heartbroken by the loss of Karl. His humor, wit , love and passion for fashion will live on forever. Thank you for the inspiration that you gave to this world and for all of the hearts that you touched in the process. Every time I saw you it felt like the first time & I will miss your hugs so much. I feel so lucky to have been in your presence. Sending my love to the Lagerfeld family and to all closest to him. I am so sorry. We all love you so much .💔 Rest In Peace KL❤️
Rest in peace, Karl. I remember being so scared to interview you and yet you were in fact incredibly witty and generous. Thank you for inviting me to some of the most glamorous experiences of my life, it was an honour to know you. Oh yeah and thanks for the dry shampoo tip, will always think of you as I powder my wig. ❤️
Fashion world loses one of its most influential designer.— Antonio Banderas (@antoniobanderas) February 19, 2019
Thanks for the talent.
RIP #KarlLagerfeld pic.twitter.com/d52MSMBlcl
We lost a true legend!!!! You were such an inspiration to the world! You shot my first fashion shoot and I was so nervous to work with such an icon! The world is so much chicer because you existed! I am beyond honored to have met you and had the opportunity to work with you. You are so loved and will be so missed 💔