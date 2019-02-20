T 20.02.2019.
Pirmos desmit gadus tuvinieki mani centās ārstēt, nākamos desmit atmeta ar roku. Pēdējos desmit gadus es pati gribu citu dzīvi. Aļona

Slavenības sēro par Karla Lāgerfelda nāvi

FOTO: Reuters/ScanPix

19. februārī 85 gadu vecumā mūžībā devās starptautisku slavu un atzinību saņēmušais modes mākslinieks Karls Lāgerfelds. Vācijā dzimušais Lāgerfelds bija mākslinieciskais vadītājs trim zīmoliem - Itālijas "Fendi", Francijas "Chanel", kā arī paša vārdā nosauktajam zīmolam, kuru atzinīgi novērtējušas slavenības visā pasaulē. Ļaudis visā pasaulē sēro par mūžībā aizsaukto Lāgerfeldu, un arī slavenības dalījušās savās atmiņās par modes mākslinieku. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

My heart is broken. Thank you for everything x

The Godfather. #🖤

