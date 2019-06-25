O 25.06.2019.
Kā dzīvo pasaulē stiprākais vīrietis - latvietis Mārtiņš Līcis

Pārstāvot ASV, latvietis Mārtiņš Līcis jūnija vidū triumfēja pasaules spēkavīru sacensībās "World's Strongest Man". Pašlaik 28 gadus vecais Līcis, kurš ir dzimis Rīgā, prestižajās sacensībās piedalījās ceturto reizi. Iepriekš viņš divreiz ieguva 4. vietu (2017. un 2018. gadā), kā arī 6. vietu (2016. gadā).

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

IM BACK FOR COACHING! Conquering isn’t easy! It consumes and tunnels my focus! To lead up to my dream show, The Arnold, I essentially stopped all coaching and only focused on my own lifting and body. It paid off, I took second in The World, and am hungrier than ever for first. 🍊 Until the end of the Month, I am accepting new online coaching clients at a rate of $300/program. This is very personalized work; I’ll have you sending me videos of your main lifts to be critiqued, and every training day will be tailored towards a specific contest or goal. After the 1st of April, my rates will go up, as I won’t be able to handle many more people leading up to Worlds Strongest Man. 🍊 After Arnold’s, I’ve been blessed with a flood of messages of support from new and old fans, and I love you guys for it! Frankly, It’s still hard to comprehend. Literally thousands of messages are pouring in and I don’t want my training clients to get lost in the crowd. So message me on my coaching exclusive page @martins.traininghall If you’ve already inquired for training, and I haven’t responded, please resubmit to the coaching Instagram account so I’ll more easily find you! 🍊 I am only taking on a few more people so if you’re serious about getting stronger, let’s do this. 😉 Looking forward to finding new athletes to make into legends! 🍊 @sbdapparel @sbd.usa @probodycoach @oddhaugen @romarkweiss @lindseybowenn #sbdusa #sbdapparel #nathanPayton #strongman #PersonalTraining #Coaching #onlineCoaching #StrongmanCoach #Conquer #BeALegend #MARTINS

No better way to relax, decompress, and still keep things rolling, than to get my lifts on by the Beach in Barcelona! - 355lbs bodyweight, and ALMOST have my muscle-ups back! (I haven’t done them for two years since my pec and lat tears!) I WILL get them back before the end of the Month! Clapping pull-ups still looking good 😎, Stay tuned at the end of this upcoming week, for the YouTube episode detailing my beautiful visit to one of my favorite cities in The World! Thank you for joining me here, @romarkweiss Sad were missing @lindseybowenn 😫 ... @sbdapparel @sbd.usa @thetraininghall @oddhaugen @progressive_calisthenics @probodycoach #sbdusa #sbdapparel #strongman #NathanPayton #biceps #stones #calisthenics #bodyweight #muscleups #lats #bar #pullups #frontLevers #gymnastics #GravityAintNothin #BeALegend

@schwarzenegger Thank you for putting together an incredible contest, raising money for our heroic firefighters, and taking strongman showmanship to a whole new level! Spending time with you, enjoying cigars at your home, and taking in your hospitality was a childhood dream come true! I can’t believe this gets to be a chapter of my life. - And of course, I didn’t have any other choice but to win your show! With my #1 fan, Arnold, cheering for me, anything is possible. @thetraininghall @sbd.usa @sbdapparel @oddhaugen @probodycoach #nathanPayton #sbdusa #sbdapparel #strongman #firefighters #arnoldschwarzenegger #victory #dream #Dreamcometrue #BeALegend #arnoldschwarzenegger #gravityaintnothin

Just a small snippet of a long workout day. Loving these new @nobullproject weightlifting shoes! By far the best oly shoes I’ve ever worn. They make other shoes feel like floppy bricks in comparison!... Getting my pistol squats back slowly with bodyweight at 341lbs(155kg), but my ankles and glutes are a bit tight, so they’re not perfect! Will need to stretch. 506lb (230kg) raw front squat paused triple (shoulders FRIED from Monday, holding me back from driving with full force), and my failed attempt at a chalk only 365lb(166kg) stone one motion lift over a 56” bar. I’ll get it soon enough 😏... Thanks for joining me @the_california_kind ! Great workout! @sbdapparel @sbd.usa @dotfit @oddhaugen @thetraininghall #sbdusa #sbdapparel #strongman #calisthenics #squats #weightlifting #powerlifting #balance #stability #pistols #stones @film_this3

Kā jau ziņots, 2002. gadā "World's Strongest Man" sacensībās 3. vietu ieguva Latvijas pārstāvis Raimonds Bergmanis.

Visvairāk šajās sacensībās uzvarējis Mariušs Pudžianovskis (Polija), kurš to paveicis 5 reizes (2002., 2003., 2005., 2007., 2008. gadā).

Savukārt 4 reizes uzvarējis lietuvietis Židrūns Savicks (2009., 2010., 2012. un 2014. gadā).

"World's Strongest Man" sacensības tiek organizētas kopš 1977. gada.

Līcis šogad ieguva 2. vietu arī "Arnold Strongman Classic" spēkavīru sacensībās, kuras izveidojis pazīstamais Holivudas aktieris Arnolds Švarcenegers.

