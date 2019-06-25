Kā dzīvo pasaulē stiprākais vīrietis - latvietis Mārtiņš Līcis

Pārstāvot ASV, latvietis Mārtiņš Līcis jūnija vidū triumfēja pasaules spēkavīru sacensībās "World's Strongest Man". Pašlaik 28 gadus vecais Līcis, kurš ir dzimis Rīgā, prestižajās sacensībās piedalījās ceturto reizi. Iepriekš viņš divreiz ieguva 4. vietu (2017. un 2018. gadā), kā arī 6. vietu (2016. gadā).
The Battle for Strongest on the planet continues! @theworldsstrongestman ... @sbdapparel @sbd.usa @kindafitkindafat_apparel @probodycoach Thank you so much for coming out to support me! ❤️🙏🏼 @oddhaugen @anitalicis @lindseybowenn @romarkweiss @reddpanduhh @ellas_momma101516 @billweiss9 @jujimufu @tomrboyden and many more! #strongman #sbdusa #sbdapparel #weightlifting #powerlifting #truckpull #arms #legs #NathanPayton #BeALegend #MARTINS
I wanted The World to see my butt while holding this crow pose. What a great way to unwind before the storm! Currently heeeeavy af (🤫 don’t tell my nutritionist, @probodycoach ) These are my LAST Days before shipping out to Florida for Worlds Strongest Man, and I felt a desire to revisit some calisthenics while watching one of my best buddies, @the.transformashawn (photo credit) ... Been way too long, but glad my wrists can still handle this polar bear bod. 😎@sbdapparel @sbd.usa @dotfit @thetraininghall @oddhaugen #SBDUSA #SBDapparel #Strongman #Yoga #Calisthenics #NathanPayton
What an epic contest! 1st place at the Inaugural Santa Monica Arnold Classic this year in January. Thank you @roguefitness for the epic shot. ALSO, do check out our newest deadlift YouTube video (Link in bio)! @sbd.usa @sbdapparel @oddhaugen @lindseybowenn @romarkweiss #SBDUSA #SBDApparel @probodycoach #NathanPayton #Deadlift #Pull #Back #Posterior #Strongman #Powerlifting #Weightlifting #BeALegend
Already missing it! A land of rock, volcanoes, moss, grass, and ice. Never have I breathed fresher air or drank cleaner water. What an epic adventure with @anitalicis @lindseybowenn @romarkweiss and @reddpanduhh PLUS, @thorbjornsson is an incredible training partner, and was a great host for our stay! Thank you so much for the awesome time, my friend! 🙏🏼💪🏼 I cant wait for our next Icelandic adventure. @thorspowergym @oddhaugen @sbdapparel @sbd.usa @thetraininghall @probodycoach #SBDUSA #SBDAPPAREL #NathanPayton #Strongman #Powerlifting #Weightlifting #Crossfit #Arms #Legs #Strong #Flex #GravityAintNothin #BeALegend #MARTINS
517lb (235kg) STEINBORN ROCKOVER! Everyone’s favorite spine-wrenching squat is back. 😈 I’ll be gunning for a NEW World Record for the end of May CrossFit Games. Stay tuned Sunday for our YouTube video that breaks down the technique of this motion, and a clear explanation as to how it is actually NOT bad for the spine if the torso is braced properly against the thighs. @sbd.usa @sbdapparel @oddhaugen @thetraininghall @drjantodd @dotfit @probodycoach #sbdusa #sbdapparel #nathanPayton #steinborn #squat #MiloSteinborn #Rockover #weightlifting #strongman #WorldRecord #legs #Crossfit @crossfit @crossfitgames
New YouTube video! Featuring @jujimufu and @tomrboyden ! (Link in Bio) - Amazing weekend with the fellas, trying to shake off jet lag, allergies, and discovering who has the better forearms and exercises for grip! @romarkweiss @lindseybowenn @sbdapparel @sbd.usa @gripgenie @probodycoach @oddhaugen @thetraininghall #sbdusa #sbdapparel #strongman #gripGenie #forearms #NathanPayton #grip #gravityaintnothin #BeALegend
IM BACK FOR COACHING! Conquering isn’t easy! It consumes and tunnels my focus! To lead up to my dream show, The Arnold, I essentially stopped all coaching and only focused on my own lifting and body. It paid off, I took second in The World, and am hungrier than ever for first. 🍊 Until the end of the Month, I am accepting new online coaching clients at a rate of $300/program. This is very personalized work; I’ll have you sending me videos of your main lifts to be critiqued, and every training day will be tailored towards a specific contest or goal. After the 1st of April, my rates will go up, as I won’t be able to handle many more people leading up to Worlds Strongest Man. 🍊 After Arnold’s, I’ve been blessed with a flood of messages of support from new and old fans, and I love you guys for it! Frankly, It’s still hard to comprehend. Literally thousands of messages are pouring in and I don’t want my training clients to get lost in the crowd. So message me on my coaching exclusive page @martins.traininghall If you’ve already inquired for training, and I haven’t responded, please resubmit to the coaching Instagram account so I’ll more easily find you! 🍊 I am only taking on a few more people so if you’re serious about getting stronger, let’s do this. 😉 Looking forward to finding new athletes to make into legends! 🍊 @sbdapparel @sbd.usa @probodycoach @oddhaugen @romarkweiss @lindseybowenn #sbdusa #sbdapparel #nathanPayton #strongman #PersonalTraining #Coaching #onlineCoaching #StrongmanCoach #Conquer #BeALegend #MARTINS
New YouTube video out! (Link in bio) - Just some light work to get into the groove, before I get back on track with heavy Worlds Strongest Man training! 405lbs for a sleepy and easy 15repetitions 😴 @sbd.usa @sbdapparel @lindseybowenn @romarkweiss @probodycoach @thetraininghall @oddhaugen #sbdusa #sbdapparel #strongman #squats #powerlifting #butt #glutes #booty #quads #GravityAintNothin #BeALegend #MARTINS
My little brother and I! 5.5 Years ago to NOW. We’ve both grown, and this pose is getting a little more difficult to perform! 😅 Paldies, Mom, for the great photos @anitalicis - @sbdapparel @sbd.usa @probodycoach @oddhaugen @thetraininghall @lindseybowenn @romarkweiss #sbdusa #sbdapparel #strongman #siblings #brothers #family #barcelona #NathanPayton #BeALegend #gravityaintnothin
MY NEW RIDE 😎 FORGET autopilot, this retro baby has a FLUX CAPACITOR! Now that I’ve time-travel on my side, being late won’t ever be a problem again. Let’s just say, I’m pretty excited for what the future has in store. (Photo credit to one of my best buddies, @mrgura) @sbd.usa @sbdapparel @oddhaugen @thetraininghall @probodycoach #sbdusa #sbdapparel #BackToTheFuture #Delorian #TimeTravel #SciFi #NathanPayton #Strongman #BeALegend #SpaceTimeAintNothin
No better way to relax, decompress, and still keep things rolling, than to get my lifts on by the Beach in Barcelona! - 355lbs bodyweight, and ALMOST have my muscle-ups back! (I haven’t done them for two years since my pec and lat tears!) I WILL get them back before the end of the Month! Clapping pull-ups still looking good 😎, Stay tuned at the end of this upcoming week, for the YouTube episode detailing my beautiful visit to one of my favorite cities in The World! Thank you for joining me here, @romarkweiss Sad were missing @lindseybowenn 😫 ... @sbdapparel @sbd.usa @thetraininghall @oddhaugen @progressive_calisthenics @probodycoach #sbdusa #sbdapparel #strongman #NathanPayton #biceps #stones #calisthenics #bodyweight #muscleups #lats #bar #pullups #frontLevers #gymnastics #GravityAintNothin #BeALegend
SOUND ON 🤣 New YouTube video up! (Link in bio!) - Check out @thebodylever to learn how to ACTUALLY use this nifty myofascial release tool/nunchuck hybrid. @romarkweiss @lindseybowenn @oddhaugen @sbdapparel @sbd.usa @thetraininghall @probodycoach #NathanPayton #Strongman #PrayingMantice #Powerlifting #BeALegend #GravityAintNothin
No place I’d rather be than Santa Monica! 😎 Loving the beach life! Thank you to @mrgura , one of my best friends for life, for the epic photo and amazing skateboard ride! My life wouldn’t be where it’s at without you. Now back to training for me. (PS My favorite skateboard: @lacroixboards - It’s a monster) @oddhaugen @probodycoach #strongman #beach #palmtree #beautiful #santaMonica #BeALegend #GravityAintNothin #MARTINS
@schwarzenegger Thank you for putting together an incredible contest, raising money for our heroic firefighters, and taking strongman showmanship to a whole new level! Spending time with you, enjoying cigars at your home, and taking in your hospitality was a childhood dream come true! I can’t believe this gets to be a chapter of my life. - And of course, I didn’t have any other choice but to win your show! With my #1 fan, Arnold, cheering for me, anything is possible. @thetraininghall @sbd.usa @sbdapparel @oddhaugen @probodycoach #nathanPayton #sbdusa #sbdapparel #strongman #firefighters #arnoldschwarzenegger #victory #dream #Dreamcometrue #BeALegend #arnoldschwarzenegger #gravityaintnothin
Just a small snippet of a long workout day. Loving these new @nobullproject weightlifting shoes! By far the best oly shoes I’ve ever worn. They make other shoes feel like floppy bricks in comparison!... Getting my pistol squats back slowly with bodyweight at 341lbs(155kg), but my ankles and glutes are a bit tight, so they’re not perfect! Will need to stretch. 506lb (230kg) raw front squat paused triple (shoulders FRIED from Monday, holding me back from driving with full force), and my failed attempt at a chalk only 365lb(166kg) stone one motion lift over a 56” bar. I’ll get it soon enough 😏... Thanks for joining me @the_california_kind ! Great workout! @sbdapparel @sbd.usa @dotfit @oddhaugen @thetraininghall #sbdusa #sbdapparel #strongman #calisthenics #squats #weightlifting #powerlifting #balance #stability #pistols #stones @film_this3
Kā jau ziņots, 2002. gadā "World's Strongest Man" sacensībās 3. vietu ieguva Latvijas pārstāvis Raimonds Bergmanis.
Visvairāk šajās sacensībās uzvarējis Mariušs Pudžianovskis (Polija), kurš to paveicis 5 reizes (2002., 2003., 2005., 2007., 2008. gadā).
Savukārt 4 reizes uzvarējis lietuvietis Židrūns Savicks (2009., 2010., 2012. un 2014. gadā).
"World's Strongest Man" sacensības tiek organizētas kopš 1977. gada.
Līcis šogad ieguva 2. vietu arī "Arnold Strongman Classic" spēkavīru sacensībās, kuras izveidojis pazīstamais Holivudas aktieris Arnolds Švarcenegers.